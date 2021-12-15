decarbonisation

Mastering the data, delivery and disclosure of decarbonisation

ESG

Companies can gain a competitive edge

clock 15 December 2021 • 3 min read
BMO GAM pledges to manage 12% of its assets in line with net zero goals

ESG

Fund manager discloses net zero methodology

clock 01 November 2021 • 2 min read
Smaller businesses responsible for 50% of all greenhouse gas emissions from companies

ESG

Financial costs are a major barrier for small businesses

clock 20 October 2021 • 3 min read
Are high energy prices a sign of things to come?

Industry

UK's decarbonisation commitments part of the issue

clock 18 October 2021 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: A test of metal - Decarbonising steel

Investment

From wind turbines to electric cars, a net zero carbon economy needs steel. But its production creates significant CO2 emissions that must be cut to mitigate climate change. With this in mind, we regularly engage with steelmakers on their plans to reduce...

clock 13 September 2021 • 6 min read
World Oceans Day 2021: How are individual companies mitigating their impact on marine biodiversity?

ESG

The steps taken to protect ocean life

clock 08 June 2021 • 2 min read
World Oceans Day 2021: How are corporates driving winds of change?

ESG

Preserving sealife for generations to come

clock 08 June 2021 • 1 min read
Facing the sustainability challenge: What does World Environment Day mean to you?

ESG

The solutions to tackle climate and ethical crises

clock 04 June 2021 • 1 min read
Renewables Infrastructure Group to issue 600 million new shares to fund investment pipeline

Investment Trusts

Issued at 123p per share

clock 05 March 2021 •
M&G pledges to terminate coal-powered portfolios by 2040

ESG

Joins Powering Past Coal Alliance

clock 04 March 2021 •
