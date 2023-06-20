Partner Insight: Has the Bank of Japan really taken a dovish tilt?

A more hawkish policy will likely reverberate around the world

Gareth Jones
clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Has the Bank of Japan really taken a dovish tilt?

At the end of April, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda kept yield curve control unchanged and announced a comprehensive review of the BoJ's monetary policy, to be completed in the second half of 2024. 

These announcements were taken as a dovish tilt by the market, causing the Japanese Yen to depreciate and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to rally.  

However, Wellington Management's Marco Giordano believes that investors should take a more nuanced approach to interpreting what might come next. 

"For example," he says, "Tokyo Core CPI has been at levels not seen since early 1980s, and nominal retail sales are growing faster than in the US."

He adds that Japanese government bonds have long been the anchor for the global rates complex. "If and when the BoJ shifts policy, this will likely have reverberations all over the world."

 

This post is funded by Wellington Management

Related Topics

Gareth Jones
Author spotlight

Gareth Jones

Content Strategist at Incisive Works

View profile
More from Gareth Jones

Industry Voice: Why cash remains compelling in an uncertain rate environment

Industry Voice: Vanguard ETF market review - inflows accelerate in March

More on Bonds

Mike Riddell (pictured) is the lead portfolio manager of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund.
Bonds

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

Central banks less likely to step in

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 June 2023 • 3 min read
BBVA and Bank of Cyprus issued €1bn and €220m worth of AT1s, respectively.
Bonds

First euro-denominated AT1s since Credit Suisse issued

Bank of Cyprus and BBVA

Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Longer-dated gilts have not yet surpassed Mini Budget levels - the 10-year gilt is up 0.56 percentage points to 4.4%, while the 30-year gilt has risen 0.3 percentage points to 4.58%.
Bonds

Gilt yields soar past Mini Budget levels on UK wage growth jump

Up 0.38 percentage points to 4.85%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Franklin Templeton hires former professional footballer to distribution team

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Monks investment trust acknowledge 'mistakes' led to a 'disappointing outcome'

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

Bank of England poised to continue hiking rates as inflation looms large

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot