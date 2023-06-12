Industry Voice: Why now could be the right time to invest in China

China's economy - the second largest in the world - is in the midst of a transformation from an investment-led to a consumption-led model.

The shift away from low-cost labour-intensive production, towards advanced manufacturing and green tech is creating a wealth of unique and compelling investment opportunities.

China's growth rate may be slowing following years of breakneck expansion, but it is forecast to significantly outperform most developed markets in 2023. ‘Looking at the short-term, China is the only major economy that is going to grow meaningfully from a low base this year.' Says Sandy Pei, Co-portfolio Manager, Federated Hermes.

Beijing's abandonment of its strict zero-Covid policy at the turn of the year has boosted the economy, which has rebounded strongly. It is one of several factors that underpin the attraction to Chinese equities at present. The government has also thrown its weight behind a raft of measures to boost growth. Many analysts forecast full-year growth of more than 6%.

Federated Hermes China Equity, which seeks to deliver long-term outperformance through a value-led contrarian style and an absolute return mindset, is uniquely well-positioned to tap into the opportunities available to global investors in Chinese equities.

Read the case for Chinese equities in charts from Sandy Pei, CFA, Deputy Portfolio Manager, Asia ex Japan.

