Partner insight: Sustainable investing is here to stay, despite the criticism

The industry is facing challenges but they have been overplayed

clock • 1 min read
Partner insight: Sustainable investing is here to stay, despite the criticism

Sustainable investing has come in for a great deal of criticism of late.

The fall from grace has been spectacular: some ESG-labelled funds have invested in companies with significant exposure to Russia, questions have been raised about how to balance energy security and affordable prices with the green energy transition, and there has been debate about the role of defence companies in sustainability-focused portfolios.

However, none of this means that we should abandon the approach altogether, as some critics would argue. This criticism has ultimately stemmed from two core challenges, both of which are material but which have nevertheless been overplayed.

First, as a relatively new field, sustainable investing suffers from a lack of commonly agreed standards and metrics as to what represents best practice. This means that to some extent, the ESG profile of a company is at least partly in the eye of the beholder.

However, I think this debate risks missing the wood for the trees. No, we do not have a perfect, universally agreed framework to score companies on sustainability. However, neither is there universal agreement in the market on whether a certain stock is a buy or a sell.

The other challenge the industry has been navigating in 2022 is ongoing shifts in the broader investment landscape. Higher interest rates, inflation and energy prices have all presented challenges.

However, in uncertain times, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that most of the long-term global sustainability trends remain unchanged, and in many cases, strengthened or accelerated.

For more on why sustainable investing is well placed to overcome its growing pains, enter your details below and read our exclusive guide: Going Global in Challenging Times

Related Topics

More on Equities

The global equity sector has continued to see inflows
Equities

Partner insight: The trend towards global equities is likely to continue

The argument for diversification is unambiguous given the uncertain economic backdrop

Fidelity International
clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities
Equities

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

Federated Hermes makes the case for finding opportunity in Asian equities and explains why investors should consider making an allocation as part of a broader portfolio

Federated Hermes Limited
clock 10 November 2022 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act
Equities

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

Quanta and Ørsted are likely beneficiaries

Jamie Harvey, portfolio manager at Fidelity International
clock 10 November 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 22: 'Double whammy against investors' with hit on dividend and CGT allowances

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Nick Train 'bewildered' that his stocks are not staples of every UK pension fund

14 November 2022 • 3 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot