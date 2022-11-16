Fidelity International discounts market optimism for 2023

Hard landing remains the most likely outcome in 2023, according to Fidelity International chief investment officer Andrew McCaffery.

"Markets want to believe that central banks will blink and change direction, negotiating the economy towards a soft landing," he said in an update.

"But in our view, a hard landing remains the most likely outcome in 2023. The previous norm of central bank 'whatever it takes' intervention during the financial crisis and the pandemic is going or has gone."

Inflation remains an immediate and future concern for markets and households alike. Today (16 November), inflation surprised on the upside with the official rate of the consumer price index hitting 11.1%.

UK energy and food prices push inflation to 41-year high

The CPI data show households are paying on average more than 85% extra for their electricity, gas and other fuels than they were paying a year ago.

McCaffery said inflation is "likely to remain high, bringing an end to the era of easy money and increasing the risk that overtightening by central banks will trigger a sharp recession, an 'inflation bust'."

"Until markets absorb this fully, we could see sharp rallies on the back of expected action by the Fed, only for them to reverse when it does not materialise in the way they expect," he added.

Rates should eventually plateau, he added, but if inflation remains sticky above 2%, they are unlikely to reduce quickly.

Dollar strength is also a key factor to watch, according to the Fidelity International CIO, as in 2022, the strong dollar has "proved to be a wrecking ball for other economies" that rely on hard currency debt.

"If the Fed continues to raise rates, an even stronger dollar could accelerate the onset of recession elsewhere," McCaffery said.

"Conversely, a marked change in the dollar's direction could bring broad relief and increase overall liquidity across challenged economies."

Fidelity sheds carbon cutting fund name

Looking to Asia, McCaffrey pointed to China, where in the next 12 months, its expected policymakers to continue to focus on reviving the economy, investing in longer-term areas such as green technologies and infrastructure.

"Any loosening of Covid restrictions will cause consumption to pick up," he said. "The deglobalisation that has arisen from the pandemic and tensions with the US will take time to work its way through but is a theme that will grow."

Emerging markets and Asian countries, with a weaker growth correlation with the US and Europe, "present one way to increase diversification", while cash and quality investment grade securities offer defensive characteristics, he added.