Industry Voice: RLAM''s approach to Net zero engagement

Addressing climate change is one of the most complex challenges we have ever faced [1]. As investors, we all have a role to play achieving net zero, but the path is not simple or straightforward.

This year, as part of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI): initial target disclosure report, Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has initially committed 71% [2] of our total assets under management to be managed in line with net zero. To this end, we have established and are applying a net zero engagement framework. As an initial step, by 2030 we are targeting a 50% reduction of tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted per million dollars invested (tCO2e/$mn) from a 2020 baseline.

This post is funded by RLAM

[1] Our climate targets are based on the expectation that governments and policy-makers will deliver on commitments to achieve the 1.5°C temperature goal

of the Paris Agreement, and that the actions we take do not contravene RLAM's fiduciary duties.

[2] This commitment represents pooled funds owned/controlled by RLAM or segregated mandates with clear net zero signal from clients.

For Professional Clients only, not suitable for Retail Clients. The views expressed are those of RLAM at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.