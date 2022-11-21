On the night gallery: Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Ceremony on 17 November

Investment Company of the Year Awards
2022 11 18 incisive icya 115 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 053 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 062 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 061 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 054 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 035 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 066 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 056 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 077 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 079 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 083 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 090 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 089 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 112 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 110 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 113 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 109 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 092 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 106 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 101 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 100 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 102 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 125 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 159 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 158 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 160 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 148 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 150 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 151 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 152 580x358
2022 11 18 incisive icya 156 580x358
Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022, in association with the AIC, at a special ceremony in London on 17 November.

Now in their 24th year, the awards provides an opportunity to bring the investment company sector together to celebrate success and make new contacts. 

Winners on the night included JP Morgan Asset Management, which won Group of the Year, while Daniel Lee from Asset Value Investors was this year's Rising Star of the Year. 

The winner of this year's Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry was Annabel Brodie-Smith, head of communications at the AIC, for her work championing investment companies for 25 years.  

During the ceremony, we were also pleased to support the charity Place2Be, which is a children's mental health charity with over 25 years' experience working with pupils, families and staff in UK schools. 

To read more about the awards and see the winners' list, click here

 

