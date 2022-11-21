On the night gallery: Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Now in their 24th year, the awards provides an opportunity to bring the investment company sector together to celebrate success and make new contacts.

Winners on the night included JP Morgan Asset Management, which won Group of the Year, while Daniel Lee from Asset Value Investors was this year's Rising Star of the Year.

The winner of this year's Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry was Annabel Brodie-Smith, head of communications at the AIC, for her work championing investment companies for 25 years.

During the ceremony, we were also pleased to support the charity Place2Be, which is a children's mental health charity with over 25 years' experience working with pupils, families and staff in UK schools.

To read more about the awards and see the winners' list, click here.