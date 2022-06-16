Partner insight: Effective risk management is vital in a time of crisis

clock • 1 min read
Partner insight: Effective risk management is vital in a time of crisis

Supply chain transparency, research and a robust ESG rating framework are vital as the war in Ukraine continues, says Jenn-Hui Tan

The war in Ukraine, in addition to its tragic human costs and the displacement of millions of people, has had major financial repercussions as governments and companies have moved to cut Russia out of the international financial system and supply chains.

"Supply chain transparency, research and a robust ESG rating framework are vital for effective risk management in a time of crisis, says Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing at Fidelity International.

The war has had clear implications for the way countries source energy and it has exposed the risk on reliance on autocratic regimes for oil and gas.

"We believe it will drive governments to reduce energy dependence and while there are still challenges ahead for this transition, we expect in the no-too-distant future, Europe's energy grid will be both cleaner and more self-sufficient.

Commodities such as steel and aluminium were already rising prior to the invasion of Ukraine and the war has accelerated those gains.

"Rare metals need for needed for electric motors, photovoltaic cells and batteries could be particularly sensitive to price squeezes. Retaining access to these key supply chains will be key to a successful transition to renewable energy."

For more on how Fidelity is navigating risk during this crisis, as well as the broader outlook for sustainability in 2022, read our exclusive guide

This post is sponsored by Fidelity International

Related Topics

More on Commodities

Jacob Mitchell, CIO and portfolio manager at Antipodes Partners
Commodities

US gas opportunity emerges after decades of decay

Pressure on energy sector

Jacob Mitchell
clock 27 May 2022 • 4 min read
Three-fourths of all AuM in mutual funds and ETFs sits in legacy products today.
Multi-asset

Majority of global AuM in mutual funds and ETFs sits in legacy products

New funds struggle to stand out

Valeria Martinez
clock 24 May 2022 • 2 min read
Cryptocurrency advertisements by firms such as crypto.com, Coinbase, Luno or eToro have breached the UK’s Advertising Standards Association (ASA) guidelines over 86 times, a new study carried out by Crypto Head has revealed
Multi-asset

Crypto ads breach UK guidelines over 44 times for 'misleading advertising'

Study from Crypto Head

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

13 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

14 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot