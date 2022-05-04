Partner insight: Rising energy prices bring emerging market opportunity

Despite the current economic uncertainty, there are a number of opportunities in emerging market debt, says Polina Kurdyavko

clock • 1 min read
Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets at BlueBay Asset Management
Image:

Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets at BlueBay Asset Management

When uncertainty is high, risk assets tend to be on the back foot. However, if we step back, we feel that there are a number of opportunities in emerging market debt.  

On the local currency side, we feel the central banks have been pre-emptive, doing a number of hikes from the middle of last year. The vast majority of emerging market countries are commodity exporters, and with the boost in commodity prices that we've witnessed recently, this has substantially improved current account surpluses of a number of countries which provide additional support for EM currencies.  

On the hard currency side, the expected returns are related to the expected default rate. Today, hard currency debt trades at double-digit yield, implying a similar default rate. However, in practice, we feel the default rate is likely to remain in mid-to-low single digits for emerging market sovereign debt, and therefore we feel that investors are well compensated for the opportunity in this asset class.

For more on the opportunities in emerging market debt, watch our exclusive Three Minutes With interview with Polina Kurdyavko

This post was funded by BlueBay Asset Management

Related Topics

More on Emerging markets

UK stock market YoY growth currently stands at 9%, according Trading Economics.
Asia

IG Prime: 96% of UK hedge fund managers favour UK stocks

Despite growth in global markets

Georgie Lee
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
Harriet Ssentongo of Franklin Templeton
Emerging markets

Should investors consider disaggregating their emerging markets exposure?

EM not one group

Harriet Ssentongo
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Dan Worth of Broad Reach Investment Management
Emerging markets

Profiting from the new world of emerging and frontier markets

Becoming more diverse

Dan Worth
clock 13 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

HSBC set to be accused of greenwashing by Advertising Standards Authority - reports

29 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at April 2022

03 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

LGIM's Crossley: Shunning open-ended property funds is a 'travesty' for investors

29 April 2022 • 5 min read
06

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

28 April 2022 • 1 min read
05 May
Ireland
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Ireland 2022

Register now
Trustpilot