Calastone: Investors withdraw from UK and US equities in favour of safe havens

The latest Fund Flow Index (FFI) from Calastone shows investors pulled £836m from UK-focused equity funds last month, meaning two-thirds of UK funds experienced outflows, as investors sought out safe havens among the continuous market volatility.

The selloffs in UK equities were mainly at the small and mid-cap end, creating an extra sting for actively managed funds, since portfolios in the lower cap space tend not to be passive. Calastone analysts said this explained why "actively managed funds bore the brunt of the outflows", almost three quarters of the net total.

This wave of outflows is not a new trend for UK equities, with the asset class being continuously out of favour for years. Indeed, Calastone's report noted: "Out of £49bn invested in equities funds since January 2015, no net new money has flowed into UK-focused funds."

Commenting on the despondency around UK equities, Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said that although April's outflows "made sense at present given the weak economic outlook", he was "surprised at just how negative sentiment was".

Prior to 2022, the UK market had suffered under the general favouritism of high growth stocks among investors, assets not typically associated with the UK market, which is predominantly made up of oil, commodities and more ‘value asset classes'. This was layered with continuous geopolitical headwinds in the form of Brexit and now it was facing a "relentlessly bad news flow" about the economy.

Glyn said investors have "absorbed the limited and heavily criticised set of measures announced by the Chancellor to protect households from soaring inflation, while tax increases and an economic slowdown will only add to the pressure on household finances.

"This helps explain why outflows were so large," he added.

From Calastone's data, the only high point for the UK was inflows into equity income funds, which took a "significant portion" of the inflows into income funds last month.

The FFI data showed that April was the first month that equity income funds enjoyed inflows in two years, taking in £200m.

Glyn said that income funds were becoming "something of a safe haven - both those with a global and those with a UK focus" in the current market dynamics of high inflation and interest rates.

He added that: "The patterns of trading suggest there is a switch taking place from growth to income", a shift which explains the outflows from US equities last month as well.

North American equities had its second highest outflows on record in April (£235m), with technology focused funds making up the lion's share of redemptions.

This part of the market has been struggling for several months as rising inflation creates a tangible headwind to the potential earnings of these predominantly growth assets. Recent rises in bond yields are a "killer for highly valued tech companies", according to Glyn, who added that the selling of technology and US equities was "two sides of the same coin, given the dominance of the global technology giants on the US stock market".

He said that investors had been spooked by the sharp falls in many well-known tech firms' share price, making them "increasingly wary".

Europe was also caught up in the outflows (£168m), but for different reasons, Glyn said.

He explains that outflows from European equities "reflect the expectation of a European recession and persistent inflation in the region as war rages on its eastern borders".

The only areas posting inflows for April were bonds and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused funds.

Bond funds had £610m of inflows, but the investments were selective. For example, funds invested in inflation-linked bonds proved to be popular whereas more risky categories like high-yield bond funds saw no net new money.

On the ESG side, these assets drove the overall inflows into global equities, continuing long-term trend. Overall, global funds had £1.8bn in flows, two thirds of which went into ESG portfolios. Indeed, the report noted that if ESG funds were excluded equity funds overall had £245m in outflows, making it the fourth consecutive month of outflows in that case.

This was a strong turnaround compared to the previous month when global equities had £977m worth of redemptions, but Glyn put this down to "excessive negativity" at the time due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

On ESG funds, Glyn said they were "proving resilient even in times of significant investor nerves".

He said this genre of funds has only just joined the mainstream, but they were quickly catching up on assets under management "so they can enjoy inflows at the expense of more established categories in times of investor nerves".