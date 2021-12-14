Partner Content: Is there both social and economic value in bridging the digital divide?

Connectivity is so important to being able to fully function in modern society that the United Nations declared internet access to be a fundamental human right in 2016 - long before Covid-19 made connectivity even more critical to everyday life.

However, up to 79 million Americans may not use fixed broadband, according to some estimates - a big problem, when everything from employment opportunities to health care is increasingly dependent on being able to get online using a high-speed connection.

Some American broadband providers are working to narrow the gap by connecting unserved and underserved households, for example, in rural areas. By doing so, they are helping to provide a brighter future for millions of people, improving economic prospects in these regions and creating sources of new revenue. Those working to overcome the digital divide could also be supported by increasing amounts of federal funding.

