Partner Content: Will climate change action combine with economic stimulus to support renewables?

Climate change warnings are getting starker, and governments around the world are increasing efforts to meet their commitments. "The momentum to decarbonise the world economy is powerful and enduring enough to drive historic changes," says Capital Group Investment Analyst Bobby Chada.

Meanwhile, in many countries, much of the pandemic relief funding being made available has strings attached that require it to be used in ways that will cut carbon.

The European Investment Bank, for example, has already pledged to stop providing money to fund fossil fuel projects and is expected to increase support for renewables projects that are close to financial completion.

