Urban Logistics trust looks to raise £200m and applies for LSE's main market

Strong pipeline

clock • 2 min read
Trust looking to enter LSE main market
Image:

Trust looking to enter LSE main market

The £735.7m Urban Logistics investment trust is looking to raise £200m through an equity issue and is applying to be admitted to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The trust, which is focused on industrial and logistic properties, will fundraise through initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer. The issue price will be 170 pence, a discount of 4.2% to the closing share price on 12 November.

The net proceeds will be used towards a pipeline of assets in excess of £400m, according to the company and will be deployed within three to six months.

The company last raised money in July and has fully deployed or committed the £108m raised.

Nigel Rich CBE, independent non-executive chair, said the trust has experienced "transformative growth" in the past number of years.

Richard Moffitt, chief executive, added "the UK urban logistics and distribution markets have undergone a permanent paradigm shift since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with supply chain security and a ‘just in case' approach replacing the ‘just in time' philosophy of previous years".

"Our portfolio and the pipeline we have sourced offer exactly what tenants are seeking in terms of location, size and quality. We are confident that this pipeline will offer compelling opportunities for value enhancement."

Directors of the trust also believe the size of the trust will approach the £1bn mark following the fundraising justify it applying to the main market of the stock exchange.

Urban Logistics REIT plans move to main market

The company said applications will be made to the FCA and the LSE and hopes to be admitted around 7 December.

Rich said: "Through dialogue with our largest shareholders and other stakeholders, we believe that our market capitalisation now justifies a move to the premium segment of the main market.

"We believe that admission is in the best interests of our shareholders, affording access to a larger pool of capital, raising our profile and improving liquidity.

"We look forward to continuing to pursue our growth strategy and to delivering value for all our stakeholders."

Applications to participate in the fundraising will open later today (15 November) and will close on 2 December.

The trust is trading on a 7.5% premium to its net asset value, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

Civitas commits to continue working with non-compliant housing association Falcon

More on Investment Trusts

Ordinary shares will trade under the ticker ‘PINT’
Funds

Pantheon Infrastructure admits shares to main market following fundraise

Ordinary shares will trade under the ticker ‘PINT’

Ellie Duncan
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Civitas to continue working with 'non-compliant' social housing association Falcon
Investment Trusts

Civitas commits to continue working with non-compliant housing association Falcon

Government report released today (12 November)

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 12 November 2021 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Seven urgent reasons to explore impact-aligned debt investing
Investment Trusts

Partner Insight: Seven urgent reasons to explore impact-aligned debt investing

BlueBay’s My-Linh Ngo, and Tom Moulds explain how they defined their new ‘impact aligned’ debt strategy around global challenges and the ‘sunrise’ industries tackling them

BlueBay
clock 12 November 2021 • 6 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

09 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Accents speak louder: How speech affects our life chances

10 November 2021 • 4 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 