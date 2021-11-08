Partner Content: Is next-generation tech about to transform traditional industries?

Capital Group
clock • 1 min read
Partner Content: Is next-generation tech about to transform traditional industries?

Tech savvy companies outside the tech space are creating opportunities that are not yet fully understood, say Capital Group’s experts

A growing number of non-tech companies are using technology to shake up traditional industries, driving change and investment opportunity in a variety of sectors.

So much so that global company spending on digital transformation is expected to hit US$2.4 trillion by 2024, according to Statista.

With FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks running at high valuations and attracting regulatory scrutiny, is it time for tech investors to start looking at tech-savvy companies in other sectors?

Portfolio manager Anne-Marie Peterson thinks so. "Today all companies are tech companies," she says. "Established companies are using tech to transform their businesses, creating significant investment opportunity. And I don't think these opportunities are fully understood yet." So what examples are there of old-economy companies harnessing the power of new technology?

Click here to read the full article and explore examples from key sectors such as Industrials and Manufacturing. The Future Forward hub is brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Related Topics

Capital Group
Author spotlight

Capital Group

View profile
More from Capital Group

Partner Content: Is it time to explore the fourth industrial revolution?

Partner Content: What is driving growth in emerging market financial institutions?

More on Investment

Josh Mayne, Lowes Financial Management
Investment

Buoyant performance by structured products

Q3 results

Josh Mayne
clock 04 November 2021 • 3 min read
The Fed will wind up bond-buying programme
Industry

Fed 'steps carefully' as it announces wind-up of $120bn monthly bond buying programme

Reduces monthly pace of its net asset purchases

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 November 2021 • 3 min read
UK government set to seed ThomasLloyd trust up to £25m
Investment Trusts

UK government set to seed ThomasLloyd renewable energy trust focusing on emerging Asian economies

Trust seeks to raise up to $340m for IPO

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

01 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Fundamentally flawed': Campaigners slam financial sector net zero alliances ahead of COP26 finance day

02 November 2021 • 6 min read
06

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 