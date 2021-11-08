Carlyle Group makes second bid for former Woodford ACD Link Group

Only seeking one-month due diligence

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
The firm was responsible for the management of the now-collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund
US private equity firm Carlyle Group has made its second bid for Link Group in the space of a year, offering A$2.8bn for the Sydney-listed firm.

The new bid is two cents per share shy of its A$5.40 bid from October 2020, which Carlyle Group withdrew following the emergence of higher offers, although none of these acquisition attempts came to pass.

Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

As a result of the short timeframe between the original bid and the current A$5.38 per share offer, the US firm is only seeking a short due diligence period of "about a month", signalling it could have a formal deal for shareholders by early December, the Australian Financial Review has reported.

It is unknown as yet whether Link will allow Carlyle access to the firm's information.

Link Group is perhaps best known in the UK for its authorised corporate director business Link Fund Solutions, which is currently the focus of multiple class action lawsuits for its role in the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (now LF Equity Income).

Leigh Day has officially started court proceedings against LFS, which it claims was in breach of FCA rules regarding management and monitoring of the fund, which "ultimately led to the fund's collapse".

Link has vowed to "vigorously defend" itself against the mismanagement allegations, which it denies. 

While WEIF was the first collapse under the LFS banner, it is the third in recent memory presided over by chief executive Chris Addenbrooke, finance director Ben Hammond and relationship management director Karl Midl.

The trio were part of Capita Financial Managers, purchased by Link in 2017, which oversaw the collapse of both the specialist investment vehicle Arch Cru and property scheme Connaught.

'An utter disgrace': Industry demands answers two years after Woodford fund collapse

Regarding its role in Connaught, then regulator the Financial Services Authority described the ACD as falling "well short of the FSA's requirements".

Like WEIF, Arch Cru broke liquidity rules, holding a greater percentage of illiquid stocks than permitted, with the fund also taking advantage of Channel Islands-domiciled bourse The International Stock Exchange.

Regarding Connaught, CFM was publicly censured by the FCA and ordered to pay £66m to investors.

Link has been contacted for comment.

