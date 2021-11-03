Partner Content: Is it time to explore the fourth industrial revolution?

Capital Group
clock • 1 min read
Three distinct groups of companies will benefit from the cloud value chain, say Capital Group’s experts

The cloud is poised to become the catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution, just as steam did in the first, electricity in the second, and technology in the third, according to Capital Group's experts.

In their view, data storage capacity is just the beginning of the cloud's transformative power.

"We are already seeing the tangible application of data mobilisation in apps like Google Maps," says investment director Andy Budden.

"Map co-ordinates, satellite images, photos and data are all stored in the cloud, but the real potential only emerges when an artificial intelligence engine integrates, analyses, and synthesizes the layers of data and images into usable output. The result has transformed the way we get from A to B."

Capital Group's investment experts have categorised the companies they believe stand to benefit from this shift into three distinct groups: Enablers, Solutions, and Beneficiaries.

Click here to read more about each of these groups on the Future Forward hub. Brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Capital Group
