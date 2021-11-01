Industry Voice: PIMCO Secular Outlook - Age of Transformation

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: PIMCO Secular Outlook - Age of Transformation

In the next five years the global economy will likely experience more uncertain, volatile, and divergent growth and inflation than in the New Normal decade leading up to the pandemic.

Three broad trends should drive major secular transformations: the transition to green energy, the faster adoption of new technologies, and an increasing tendency to share gains more widely.   Returns across asset classes will likely be lower and more volatile over the secular horizon given starting valuations today and the outlook for disruption, division, and divergence. But active investors capable of navigating change should find good alpha opportunities.

Although we see upside risks to interest rates over the short term as economies continue to recover, over the secular horizon we expect rates to remain relatively range-bound, enabling lower but positive returns for core bond allocations. We remain generally constructive on equities, but we expect to see substantial differentiation across regions and sectors. In addition, we expect to see attractive return potential in private credit and real estate as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and we will look to pursue these opportunities.

 

 

For investment professionals only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) Ltd (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe Ltd - Italy (Company No. 07533910969) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Investment

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based
Investment

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based

How shared goals and investor collaboration can support the transition to more sustainable choices.

Aviva Investors
clock 01 November 2021 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades
Investment

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

Janus Henderson Investors
clock 28 October 2021 • 8 min read
Industry Voice: The Three Dynamics Shaping a Promising Outlook for Europe
Investment

Industry Voice: The Three Dynamics Shaping a Promising Outlook for Europe

Innovation, sustainability, and the market cycle create distinct opportunities

Tobias Mueller, Portfolio Manager @ T. Rowe Price
clock 28 October 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
05

Industry Voice: Net zero is within reach, but can we grab it?

26 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 