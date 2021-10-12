Industry Voice: How does ESG and performance go hand in hand?

BMO Global Asset Management
clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: How does ESG and performance go hand in hand?

Sustainable investing is no longer about looking at ESG through a single prism of managing risks and filtering out the sin stocks. It's about driving the upside in a sustainable way.

Watch BMO GAM's latest video from Portfolio Manager, Sacha El Khoury, as she explains why ESG and performance go hand in hand.

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Related Topics

BMO Global Asset Management
Author spotlight

BMO Global Asset Management

View profile
More from BMO Global Asset Management

Industry Voice: How does sustainability create opportunity?

Industry Voice: Plastics - take, make and dispose

More on Investment

Investment

Digital Guide to a Sustainable future

clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.
Investment

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

Richard Penny, Fund Manager @ Crux
clock 11 October 2021 • 5 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 11 October 2021
Investment

Investment Week digital edition - 11 October 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

Investment Week
clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
06

No second fund on the horizon for Blue Whale but a trust could happen

05 October 2021 • 1 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 