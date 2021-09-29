Key challenges raised by international climate finance panel

The first day of the Net Zero Festival saw a panel on the role of international finance in preventing climate change.

The panel was led by Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute and included Nigel Topping, the UK's high-level climate action champion, Bill Winters, group chief executive for Standard Chartered PLC, Amal-Lee Amin, director of climate change for the CDC group, and Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency.

Topping began by noting that while it was essential that funding be established for climate change prevention, especially the $100bn annually that was promised in 2010 by developed nations for developing nations, we also need to be using "more of an engineering mindset" when allocating funds. While some areas that focus on the move towards a net zero economy are well-funded, he noted that "in other parts of the transition, the money's not flowing much at all".

This was seconded by Winters, who noted the importance of ‘financing gaps' when discussing the money to fight climate change. He stated that there was between a 30% and 40% financing gap in Europe and North America, compared to over 90% financing gap in Africa. "Financing mechanisms are not there to support" the places that need to be targeted, despite the "ESG investment pool swelling dramatically," he said.

Winters also stressed the importance of blended finance when discussing the role of finance in preventing climate change, meaning the combination of public and private funds. He stated there needed to be a sharp increase in the amount of blended finance targeting climate change, as only 35% of blended finance is currently targeted

Amin spoke next, supporting the other speakers in the worry with "the assumption is there's a load of projects out there", but added that "blended finance will have a role, but it won't be sufficient". She emphasised the importance to "build out the pipeline" to bring in big investors and said that we must not just consider climate targets, but the quality of climate finance. She also backed the importance in the rise of ESGs, describing it as a "wall of private finance" that needed to be correctly directed towards solutions.

Howard Boyd then spoke of the importance of focusing "as much on adaptation and resilience as we do on net zero", emphasising the role that nature can play in addressing those issues. She said that we need to prioritise working on a localised level, as specialised solutions will be needed in different parts of the world, as well as making crucial investments in vulnerable countries and communities.

She also added a point that Topping went on to second, that through fighting climate change we "are protecting our investments so they don't wash away in a flood or melt in a heatwave," and investing in these issues should be seen both as an opportunity, as well as a way to mitigate serious consequences.

Road to COP26: Three experts give their predictions Winters then said that Standard Chartered was working on their net zero plan "as we speak", planning to publish it this year and hold a shareholder vote on it in 2022. He then said that "we can only go as fast as our clients go" and described the struggle of pushing clients to transitioning to net zero. He stressed the importance of using and developing data to hold companies accountable for not hitting their own targets, saying "the number of places for a private sector participant to hide are shrinking fast" if they fail to meet climate commitments. Finally, he stated that "if governments can do their bit, fantastic, if not, it's not an excuse to not get on with it".

Amin re-emphasised the point that the "key challenge here is how this wall of money goes into these countries that need it", especially in less developed countries where the financial sector is very weak and capital markets may not even exist, adding that "the risk is that these economies get even further behind".

Finally, Thomas asked the panel what they wanted to see from governments in the upcoming COP26. Howard Boyd stated that she wanted a focus on nature, Winters wanted "codified and solidified" private sector commitments, Amin wanted governments "stepping up to provide resources for adaptation", especially in the most vulnerable countries, and Topping wanted the $100bn commitment delivered, along with more specific and big targets, especially in emerging markets.