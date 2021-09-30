Aberdeen Standard European Logistics raises £125m in oversubscribed issue

Equity will be invested in mid-box and urban logistic warehouses

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
The trust invests in warehouses and commercial properties
The trust invests in warehouses and commercial properties

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics has raised £125m in equity in an oversubscribed issue. .

The real-estate specialist which invests in warehouses and commercial properties raised £275m via the issue of 114.7m new shares at 109.0p per share.

Tony Roper, chairman of Aberdeen Standard said: "The very positive response to the company's fundraising from both existing shareholders and new investors is a clear endorsement of the strategy and performance of the trust to date."

"The issue was significantly over-subscribed and with the near-term pipeline of acquisition opportunities growing since early September, after careful consideration the Board decided to increase the size of the issue to £125 million," said Roper.

"We are confident that the proceeds of this fundraise will be deployed in a timely manner, providing shareholders with further attractive returns from this increasingly critical asset class," added Roper.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust announced first fundraise since IPO

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics will use the equity to invest in its pipeline of investment opportunities in the European logistics sector, with a particularly focus on mid-box and urban logistic warehouses.

Earlier this month, Aberdeen Standard European Logistics said it expected to raise £75m to fund new acquisitions and portfolio expansions.

The firm's logistics real estate assets portfolio has been valued at €492.7m. It includes 11 mid-box logistics assets and five urban logistics warehouses across five countries.

Deep Dive: Property in a post-pandemic world

More recently, the firm acquired a €18.8m urban logistics warehouse in Barcelona, Spain which marked its third investment in the country and its first in Barcelona.

Additional acquisitions include a 43,300sqm warehouse in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands, with a net initial yield of 4.5%, as well as a 34,000sqm warehouse in Lodz, Poland for £28m, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.6%.

The admission of the new shares and dealings in the new shares is expected to commence at 8:00am, on Friday, 1 October 2021.

