Industry Voice: How is our Health and Wellbeing being affected by the challenges of the 21st century?

clock 07 September 2021 • 1 min read
It is challenging to summarise a mega trend that is as mega as Health & Wellbeing. It encompasses several sub-trends ranging from shifting demographics, to rising healthcare costs, access to healthcare, mental health awareness, nutrition, and the list goes on. But how do the challenges of the 21st century affect our health and wellbeing?

Read the latest article from Sacha El Khoury as she discusses this question.

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

 

