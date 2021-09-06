Deep Dive: MAC and ARFI better together?

At a time when positive inflation-adjusted returns are in short supply, bond investors have turned to strategies that have the flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income, the most popular of which are multi-asset credit (MAC) and absolute return fixed income (ARFI).

Both have plenty of commendable traits, but they need not compete for investors' capital. Combining the two can improve a bond portfolio's diversification and increase its overall risk-adjusted returns over the long run. This is because MAC strategies tend to do particularly well when interest rates and bond spreads are stable, while ARFI portfolios outperform during periods of credit stress or when interest rates are volatile.

MAC strategies tend to tilt towards high yield rather than investment grade bonds. This helps them perform well when market volatility is low and yield spreads between corporate and government bonds are narrowing. However, their investment remit can be broad. This gives MAC strategies flexibility; not only can they shift between investment grade and high yield, but also within those broad sectors into loans, subordinated bank debt and more.

Moving away from US Treasury bonds: Defensive asset alternatives to government bonds

By comparison, the ARFI universe tends to embrace the full fixed income toolkit. While ARFI portfolios also invest in credit, they often do so alongside currencies, interest rate products and derivatives. They also incorporate capital protection or risk mitigation trades. This improves their risk-adjusted returns, but it also means these strategies tend to lag during bull markets in credit spreads.

ARFI strategies also use these tools to manage risk, making them less sensitive than MAC strategies to the overall direction of the credit market. ARFI strategies can protect against the risk of inflation and rising rates by taking a negative duration position.

As ARFI strategies usually have a lower allocation to high-yield debt than MAC portfolios, they tend to have lower solvency capital requirements (SCR),

making them attractive to heavily regulated insurance companies.

Their differences mean that correlation of the returns generated by ARFI and MAC strategies tends to be relatively low - lower even than between the returns of the different funds within the MAC universe. Combining the two strategies can therefore offer diversification benefits.

Credit investments and emerging market bonds tend to be less liquid than developed market sovereign debt and currencies. MAC strategies - which invest heavily in such assets - are usually less liquid than their ARFI counterparts, particularly if they have allocations to loans or private debt. This makes MAC strategies more at risk of substantial peak-to-trough capital losses - especially when market liquidity evaporates, as happened in March 2020 and December 2018.

On the flipside, by capturing this liquidity premia, MAC strategies tend to deliver higher returns, on average, than their ARFI peers over the course of a market cycle. The performance of MAC strategies is often heavily skewed to movements in yield spreads.

Winning with losers in the high yield bond market

The source of return also tends to be different, with MAC taking a more bottom-up approach and ARFI tending to place more emphasis on top-down, macroeconomic factors in portfolio construction.

Despite their differences, MAC and ARFI both appeal to investors looking for a flexible approach that generates returns even in the current climate of low yields and low credit spreads.

Yet, the strategies can be complementary. MAC can offer access to more exotic and less liquid securities that offer the prospect of higher yield. A well-balanced ARFI strategy, meanwhile, can harness strong macroeconomic trends while reducing risk and yet still delivering positive real returns.

By combining the two and selecting the managers that play to each strategy's risk-adjusted returns.

Andres Sanchez Balcazar is head of global bonds at Pictet Asset Management