ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice: Can investors help move the date of Earth Overshoot Day?

Discover the role of investors in moving the date of Earth Overshoot Day.

Derek Ip @ BMO Global Asset Management
clock 30 July 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Can investors help move the date of Earth Overshoot Day?

Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when our demand for natural resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate. In 2021 that date is 29 July, driven primarily by our growing carbon footprint and increasing biodiversity loss. These are two challenges responsible investors should already be addressing. How can we help to move back the date of Earth Overshoot Day?

 

 

 

Disclaimers:

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Views and opinions have been arrived at by BMO Global Asset Management and should not be considered to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any stocks or products that may be mentioned.

 

© 2021 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment

Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: Hampton Alexander diversity report to be relaunched later this year - reports

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest from the world of ESG investing
Investment

ESG Blog: GAM and JPM among investor groups calling for more net zero accountability from companies

Round-up of ESG coverage

Investment Week
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Fahad Kamal of Kleinwort Hambros
Equities

What does a slowdown in population growth mean for investors?

We must plan for the future accordingly

Fahad Kamal
clock 30 July 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
06

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 