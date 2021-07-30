Industry Voice: Can investors help move the date of Earth Overshoot Day?

Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when our demand for natural resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate. In 2021 that date is 29 July, driven primarily by our growing carbon footprint and increasing biodiversity loss. These are two challenges responsible investors should already be addressing. How can we help to move back the date of Earth Overshoot Day?

Disclaimers:

