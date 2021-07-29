Oldfield Partners adds Global Smaller Companies share class targeting UK intermediaries

The new share class will be unhedged and accumulative

The new GBP share class has been announced following "increasing interest from UK-based financial intermediaries" and will provide greater access to the firm's small-cap offering.

It will feature an annual management charge of 0.65% and an ongoing charges figure of 1%, and will be an unhedged, accumulation share class.

Harry Fraser, fund manager and partner at Oldfield Partners, said: "Today's valuations represent a great opportunity for those prepared to take a contrarian view on smaller companies.

"We are in an unusual period where smaller companies have underperformed large and value has underperformed growth. Academic research shows that both factors (size and value) have historically outperformed. If this reverts to normal, we will benefit from a significant tailwind.

"In the meantime, we are able to find stocks that are not only cheaper but also growing faster than the market."

Ed Troughton, partner at Oldfield Partners, added: "We have been delighted with the increased investor appetite for our Global Smaller Companies fund.

"The launch of this new share class allows more investors to access fund manager Harry Fraser's concentrated, value-driven approach."