Partner Insight: How important is ESG to emerging markets?

Anthony Kettle, Senior Portfolio Manager at fixed-income specialist BlueBay, offers his opinion

How critical is ESG to emerging markets?

In our view, ESG is something that emerging markets investors should always have been looking at: a lot of emerging market countries and credits rank towards the top level of ESG risk. At BlueBay, ESG is now fully integrated into our processes. We have seen a large amount of issuance in the green bond space as well, so it is certainly a growth area.

How closely do you work with the BlueBay ESG team to form ESG views?

All of us have input to the ESG team, but the credit analysts and strategists, and the sovereign strategists, work especially closely with the ESG team to form two views: a fundamental view of the issuer's ESG risk rating; and then our view on the ESG risk score appropriate for the particular investment.

How do those views flow into investment calls?

Provided the results do not ban us from looking at an investment, we then try to marry this ESG view with the valuations in the market. Is the ESG risk already discounted in the price, or not?

That investment call is taken on the desk, but our close interaction with the ESG team helps us to form the fundamental views - and we get regular updates from the ESG team at the industry sector level too, e.g., on what's been happening in the oil and gas space over the last month.

Click here to read more of the BlueBay team's views on emerging markets and how ESG is integrated into their approach

For professional investors only

This document may be produced and issued by the following entities: in the European Economic Area (EEA), by BlueBay Funds Management Company S.A. (the ManCo), which is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). In Germany and Italy, the ManCo is operating under a branch passport pursuant to the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (2009/65/EC) and the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61/EU). In the United Kingdom (UK) by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BBAM LLP), which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA) as authorised by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In United States, by BlueBay Asset Management USA LLC which is registered with the SEC and the NFA. In Switzerland, by BlueBay Asset Management AG where the Representative and Paying Agent is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. The place of performance is at the registered office of the Representative. The courts of the registered office of the Swiss representative shall have jurisdiction pertaining to claims in connection with the distribution of shares in Switzerland. The Prospectus, the Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs), where applicable, the Articles of Incorporation and any other applicable documents required, such as the Annual or Semi-Annual Reports, may be obtained free of charge from the Representative in Switzerland. In Japan, by BlueBay Asset Management International Limited which is registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Ministry of Finance, Japan. In Australia, BlueBay is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services license under the Corporations Act in respect of financial services as it is regulated by the FCA under the laws of the UK which differ from Australian laws. In Canada, BBAM LLP is not registered under securities laws and is relying on the international dealer exemption under applicable provincial securities legislation, which permits BBAM LLP to carry out certain specified dealer activities for those Canadian residents that qualify as "a Canadian permitted client", as such term is defined under applicable securities legislation. The BlueBay group entities noted above are collectively referred to as "BlueBay" within this document. The registrations and memberships noted should not be interpreted as an endorsement or approval of BlueBay by the respective licensing or registering authorities. Unless otherwise stated, all data has been sourced by BlueBay. To the best of BlueBay's knowledge and belief this document is true and accurate at the date hereof. BlueBay makes no express or implied warranties or representations with respect to the information contained in this document and hereby expressly disclaim all warranties of accuracy, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. BlueBay does not provide investment or other advice and nothing in this document constitutes any advice, nor should be interpreted as such. This document is intended only for "professional clients" and "eligible counterparties" (as defined by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID") ) or in the US by "accredited investors" (as defined in the Securities Act of 1933) or "qualified purchasers" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940) as applicable and should not be relied upon by any other category of customer. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product in any jurisdiction and is for information purposes only. This document is not available for distribution in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be prohibited and is not aimed at such persons in those jurisdictions. Except where agreed explicitly in writing, BlueBay does not provide investment or other advice and nothing in this document constitutes any advice, nor should be interpreted as such. No BlueBay Fund will be offered, except pursuant and subject to the offering memorandum and subscription materials (the "Offering Materials"). If there is an inconsistency between this document and the Offering Materials for the BlueBay Fund, the provisions in the Offering Materials shall prevail. You should read the Offering Materials carefully before investing in any BlueBay fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The investments discussed may fluctuate in value and investors may not get back the amount invested. An investor's actual performance and fees may differ from the performance information shown due to capital contributions, redemptions or withdrawals. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal and there is no guarantee that the fund investment objectives will be achieved. You should read the prospectus carefully before investing in any BlueBay fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results. While gross of fee figures would reflect the reinvestment of all dividends and earnings, it would not reflect the deduction of investment management and performance fees. An investor's return will be reduced by the deduction of applicable fees which will vary with the rate of return on the fund. For example, if there was an annualised return of 10% over a 5-year period then the compounding effect of a 0.60% management fee and a 0.20% performance fee would reduce the annualised return to 9.32% (figures used are only to demonstrate the effect of charges and are not an indicator of future performance). In addition, the typical fees and expenses charged to a fund will offset the fund's trading profits. A description of the specific fee structure for each BlueBay strategy is contained in the fund's prospectus. Net performance figures reflect the reinvestment of all dividends and earnings, and the deduction of investment management and performance fees. In addition, the typical fees and expenses charged to a fund will offset the fund's trading profits. The specific fee structure is detailed in the fund's offering materials and/or prospectus. Any indices shown are presented only to allow for comparison of the BlueBay fund's performance to that of certain widely recognised indices. The volatility of the indices may be materially different from the individual performance attained by a specific fund or investor. In addition, the BlueBay fund holdings may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the indices shown. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. No part of this document may be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose in any manner without the prior written permission of BlueBay. Copyright 2021 © BlueBay, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC and BBAM LLP may be considered to be related and/or connected to RBC and its other affiliates. ® Registered trademark of RBC. RBC GAM is a trademark of RBC. BlueBay Funds Management Company S.A., registered office 4, Boulevard Royal L-2449 Luxembourg, company registered in Luxembourg number B88445. BlueBay Asset Management LLP, registered office 77 Grosvenor Street, London W1K 3JR, partnership registered in England and Wales number OC370085. The term partner refers to a member of the LLP or a BlueBay employee with equivalent standing. Details of members of the BlueBay Group and further important terms which this message is subject to can be obtained at www.bluebay.com. All rights reserved.