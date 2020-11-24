Industry Voice: Intangible Assets Provide Tangible Defenses for Equities

Defensive equities are usually found in sectors that have withstood market shocks, such as utilities and real estate. But as COVID-19 shakes up investment conventions, companies with intangible assets are being more appreciated for their volatility cushion.

The nature of defensive stocks can be surprising. We saw evidence of this during the COVID-19-fueled sell-off in the first quarter, when equities from traditionally defensive industries didn't protect portfolios as in prior downturns…

Read More

ES AllianceBernstein Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

For investors to enjoy the long-term strategic benefits of equities, downside mitigation is essential. Reducing volatility can help investors maintain confidence and achieve a smoother journey to long-term returns.

Kent Hargis and Sammy Suzuki, fund managers of the new ES AllianceBernstein Low Volatility Global Equity Fund, follow a disciplined approach that aims to reduce portfolio losses during market downturns and fuel a stronger recovery in market rebounds.

Visit Fund Page

For Investment Professional use only. Not for inspection by, distribution or quotation to, the general public. The value of an investment can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount they invested. Before making an investment, investors should consult their financial advisor.

+ Equity Securities Risk:The value of equity investments may fluctuate in response to the activities and results of individual companies or because of market and economic conditions. These investments may decline over short- or long-term periods.

+ Liquidity Risk: In times of difficult market conditions it may be harder or take longer to sell assets. This may impact on the price of the assets and the value of the Fund.

+ Derivatives Risk:The Fund may use financial derivative instruments which may result in increased gains or losses.

+ Other Risks Include:Concentration risk, Counterparty and Custody Risk, Country Risk, Currency Risk, Illiquid or Restricted Securities Risk, Investment in Collective Investment Schemes Risk, Management Risk and Small- and Mid-Cap Equity Risk.

+For a full explanation of risks and the overall risk profile of this Fund and the share classes within it, please refer to the Key Investor Information Document (KIID) and Prospectus.





The Fund is suitable for a higher risk tolerant investor with long-term investment horizons.



The ES AllianceBernstein Funds are Sub Funds of ES AllianceBernstein UK OEIC, an open-ended investment company. Equity Trustees Fund Services Ltd is the Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) of the Funds. The Prospectus, KIID, annual and semi-annual reports are available, in English, free of charge from the ACD's website, ( www.equitytrustees.com ) Full GIPS composite performance disclosures are available for each strategy from the Investment Manager, on request.



This email is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. AllianceBernstein L.P. does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. It does not take an investor's personal investment objectives or financial situation into account; investors should discuss their individual circumstances with appropriate professionals before making any decisions.

Issued by AllianceBernstein Limited, 50 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8HA, registered in England, No. 2551144. AllianceBernstein Limited is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



The [A/B] logo is a service mark of AllianceBernstein and AllianceBernstein® is a registered trademark used by permission of the owner, AllianceBernstein L.P.



© 2020 AllianceBernstein L.P. All rights reserved.