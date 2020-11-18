Industry Voice: The new COVID-19 landscape - country selection is key for EM debt

COVID-19 has changed the landscape for emerging markets (EM) debt, injecting a broad new dimension of pandemic-related economic uncertainty. The impact varies widely across EM countries - in many ways, the imperative to balance "lives vs. livelihoods" parallels the challenges faced by developed economies. But many EM countries with less diversified, less resilient economies also have unique problems that are exacerbated by the pandemic, especially among the poorest and most vulnerable populations.

From an investment management perspective, today's environment underscores the key tenets the Eaton Vance EM debt team has developed over the past several decades. Most EM strategies are based on common indexes like the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) for dollar-denominated, sovereign bonds, or the JP Morgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) for local-currency denominated debt.

There are several key reasons why benchmark-based approaches may be suboptimal.

For one, benchmark valuations may be unattractive, from an asset price perspective, at any given time. Nevertheless, they are - by definition - required holdings for benchmark-based strategies.

Further, indexes may be highly concentrated - for the GBI-EM, the top 10 countries account for 80% of its weight, as of September 30, 2020. This kind of concentration of a relative handful of larger EM issuers has been a major source of the index's historical volatility. The market impact of this concentration has grown along with the rise of index-based EM ETFs.

