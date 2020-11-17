Invesco rebrands US equity fund to capture thematic appetite

Invesco has rebranded its US Flexible Equity fund to be a thematic offering, as it looks to capitalise on three 'megatrends’ of technological innovation, demographic change and protection of the environment.

The Invesco US Equity Flexible fund will be renamed the Invesco Global Thematic Innovation Equity fund and receive a new investment objective. The portfolio has been repositioned from a flexible allocation to US large cap equities to a diversified global equities strategy focused on innovative themes and companies, Invesco said.

The fund will be a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV and be managed by Frankfurt-based Martin Kolrep and Georg Elsaesser, part of the firm's quantitative strategies (IQS) team. There will be no change to the fee structure of the fund.

Invesco said the fund will continue to target long-term capital growth, benefiting from a new quantitative investment methodology, a more diversified investment universe and in the context of thematic investments.

Senior portfolio manager Kolrep said: "Our world is changing rapidly, and while innovation creates great opportunities for investors, the pace of it means that the winners will be those that can understand and identify innovations before everyone else.

"To that end, we aim to invest in new and attractive themes as soon as they emerge. The team uses sophisticated processes based on a huge data set to both uncover new ideas and continuously reassess existing ones.

"In a world in which most data is publicly-available, we look to process information as fast and efficiently as possible to gain a key advantage."

The fund will invest in companies that enable, drive or stand to benefit from the three megatrends of technological evolution, demographic and societal change, and the protection of the environment and resource scarcity.

The 60-strong IQS team, which manages £17bn in assets, will select companies using analytical tools it has developed through its research in machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), Invesco said.

These tools analyse academic papers, news data, financial research and more, allowing the team to identify investment themes within these 'megatrends'.

Once determined, NLP systems scan millions of news data to identify corresponding companies, allowing them to assemble a broadly diversified, multi-theme portfolio that captures ongoing innovations.

The firm said IQS had been simulating this investment approach for the past five years, with its methods delivering a 21.3% return for the year ending 30 September, an outperformance versus its MSCI ASCI IMI benchmark of 11.8%.