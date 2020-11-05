Partner Insight: Uncovering China's innovative private companies

Dale Nicholls of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC tells why he is using the trust’s closed-ended structure to invest in China’s vibrant unlisted sector

China's diverse listed universe remains the primary vehicle for investors looking to access China's long-term growth story, but there is an increasingly significant opportunity set among its vibrant and diverse unlisted companies. With companies generally coming to market later, there's a huge amount of activity in the pre-initial public offering (IPO) stage in China.

The unlisted sector is less well-known, and therefore more mis-priced, offering greater potential upside for investments. Over the years, the unlisted space in China has deepened, and while still not as developed as in Western markets, it does offer plenty of interesting opportunities for the patient, long-term investor.

The trust has been investing in China's unlisted companies since it was launched in 2010 and has the ability to invest up to 10% in this space. For example, we were early investors in online e-commerce company Alibaba, which we had held as an unlisted holding for nearly three years before its record-breaking US$25 billion IPO in 2014.

When we analyse any company, we look at three main areas: its ability to generate consistent and high returns over time, the potential for future growth and the strength of its management team. To help us find the best ideas, we have research teams on the ground in Shanghai and Hong Kong. This extensive research capability helps us to identify ideas which haven't been discovered or are not so well understood by the market.

