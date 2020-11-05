Investment Company of the Year Awards finalist interview: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

The Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust is a finalist in the Infrastructure category at this year's Investment Week Investment Company of the Year Awards.

Here, we speak to Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, managing director/senior portfolio manager at Ecofin Advisors Limited, about what the trust can offer client portfolios, taking advantage of the trust structure, the importance of ESG analysis and navigating the fallout from Covid-19.

Can you tell us briefly about the team running the trust and what you are trying to achieve for investors?

As portfolio manager, I am responsible for strategy and portfolio construction. Research is conducted by all members of the investment team and continuously shared and debated.

Some of our members are dedicating most of their time to analysing new trends related to renewables and the energy transition globally.

Themes and individual stocks may be discussed with US-based team members who bring a complementary perspective.

The objectives of the trust are to achieve a high, secure dividend yield and to realise long-term growth while taking care to preserve capital.

So, EGL is an alternative income strategy with exposure to growth. The total return objective is 6%-12% p.a. over the longer term including a dividend yield of c. 4% or more.

Since inception EGL's NAV and share price increased by 8.7% p.a. and 15% p.a., respectively (total return), to the end of October 2020 with lower volatility than the broad equity markets.

Can you explain your investment process on the trust and how you take advantage of the benefits of the investment trust structure?

The investment process comprises an assessment of relevant macroeconomic and regulatory factors but concentrates on grass-roots fundamental analysis.

The purpose is to maintain a deep understanding of the operations and growth projects available to companies.

The team utilises a three-pronged approach including qualitative, quantitative and relative value analysis, and relies on first-hand information sources.

The team evaluates companies operating in the infrastructure value chain to gain a broad and detailed understanding of the impact of various factors and competitive initiatives. We spend considerable time assessing the regulatory context for each region and business segment.

ESG analysis is a central component, allowing us to better identify winners and avoid pitfalls. Members attend conferences and analyst days to gain valuable insight, and meet/communicate with management teams regularly and conduct site visits to understand assets and speak with various levels of management.

Cash flows in these sectors are structured around critical assets that generate recurring cash flows. The purpose of our research is to develop/maintain a deep understanding of the operations and growth projects available to companies.

The team compares the value estimates for each company to those offered by the market to assemble portfolios that offer the best combination of return potential for risk taken.

A valuable feature of the investment company structure for EGL is the ability to use gearing. EGL's borrowing facility is flexible and inexpensive and provides ready buying power in volatile markets.

EGL has also begun issuing new shares and hopes to continue to grow.