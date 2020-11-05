BoE increases QE to £875bn but avoids negative interest rates

The Bank of England (BoE) has voted unanimously to increase its purchase of UK government bonds by £150bn and to maintain rates at 0.1%, shunning rumours of a move towards negative interest rates.

A rise of £150bn brings the central bank's quantitative easing programme to a total of £875bn, while it also voted unanimously to maintain its corporate bond purchasing programme at £20bn.

Fund managers confident lockdown will not lead to second wave of dividend cuts

The increased monetary easing was justified by the bank as a method to "support the economy and help to ensure that the unavoidable near-term slowdown in activity was not amplified by a tightening in monetary conditions that could slow the return of inflation to the [2%] target".

Following a 4 November Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the BoE made the announcement at 7am rather than noon to avoid clashing with a statement due from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Inflation rose to 0.5% in September, but remains well below the MPC's 2% target, and the committee stated it was "ready to take whatever additional action is necessary" if the outlook for inflation weakens.

The MPC added that its central projection saw the 2% target being reach in two years' time.

With lockdowns in place or being debated across all the nations of the UK, the MPC assumes Covid restrictions will weigh on near-term spending "to a greater extent" than it had predicted in its August Report, which will lead to a decline in GDP over Q4, although this is expect to pick up in 2021 as restrictions loosen.

GDP and UK trade will also be affect by a "period of adjustment" over the course of H1 2021 as the UK leaves the EU on 1 January, but the BoE has assumed it will do so with a free trade agreement.

In the three months to August, unemployment rose to 4.5%, although the MPC noted that the figure is likely greater in reality. It anticipates a continued rise until Q2 2021, when the unemployment rate will reach 7.75%, beyond which point it anticipates a decline as activity picks up across the UK.

Overall, the BoE stated that the outlook for the economy remains "unusually uncertain", dependent on "the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as…new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom".

The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, described the larger-than-expected increase in quantitative easing as "little surprise" considering the recent lockdown voted on by Parliament.

He added: "The impact on the economy as well as the extension of support measures such as the furlough scheme will lead to a further rise in government borrowing and gilt issuance and the BoE's QE programme is crucial in keeping borrowing costs under control.

"It is also another reminder of the crucial support provided to investors by global central banks as markets continue to digest the US election results."

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, described the avoidance of negative rates as a "wise move" given the lack of certainty surrounding the economy, Covid-19 and Brexit, adding the central bank "made it clear that asset purchases are the primary policy tool".

However, Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, believes negative rates are "certainly on the table", despite no mention of this in the MPC meeting minutes.

"The bank is seriously weighing this up and has written to bank chiefs to see if they can handle it," he said.

"For the moment markets are pricing in a 40% chance of an interest rate cut next year, and it's fair to say that markets have consistently underestimated the capacity for monetary policy to loosen ever since the financial crisis."