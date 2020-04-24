Industry Voice: Long-term value opening up in leveraged credit markets

Credit markets today and tomorrow

The onset of market dislocations in the first quarter of 2020 has been among the fastest and most violent ever witnessed across global credit markets. Credit spreads have widened at a faster rate than at any point in history, including the global financial crisis. Readers will be broadly familiar with the causes of market volatility:

The global pandemic stemming from the geographic spread of the novel coronavirus

The dramatic fall in the price of oil and energy, as the Saudis, Russians and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) engaged in brinksmanship regarding the expanding oil supply

Not surprisingly, prices for risk assets have fallen precipitously in this environment. In fact, there were double-digit declines across all major equity and credit markets, with few places to turn to for shelter save for cash.

Rather than comment on short-term market developments, however, this paper focuses on what the future may hold for credit investing. Specifically, we highlight what we believe the recent moves may mean for impairment and forward-looking returns in the core credit markets of high-yield corporate bonds and floating-rate loans, while also taking a view of potential long-term shifts across credit markets more broadly.

High-yield corporate bonds

The abrupt market turn has brought an end to a remarkable rally for high-yield bonds. With the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index down sharply at -13.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with returns of 14.4% in 2019, many will naturally wonder how the outlook has changed for the asset class from a risk and return perspective.

Default and loss rates. In the purest sense, credit spreads reflect the potential compensation a bond investor can earn for taking on a given level of credit risk. In reality, markets rarely react only to the fundamental health of their company constituents. Subinvestment-grade credit investors are compensated for more than solely default risk, with a premium also paid for illiquidity and volatility. In our view, illiquidity and volatility are well-rewarded risks for the long-term investor, who should be most concerned about default risk and the potential for permanent impairment of capital as a result of losses given those defaults. Based on the credit spread and assuming a long-term time horizon, we are, therefore, able to make assumptions about how severe the default risk associated with an investment is perceived to be by the market.

Authors

Jeffrey D. Mueller

Co-Director of High Yield Bonds, Portfolio Manager,

Eaton Vance

Justin Bourgette

Portfolio Manager, Global Income Team, Eaton Vance

