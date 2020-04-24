Antipodes shuns 'expensive defensive' in favour of pharma and Chinese consumer stocks

Australian asset management firm Antipodes has used the equity market sell-off to target undervalued "defensive" parts of the pharmaceutical sector, as well as opportunities arising from the Chinese consumer as the country's lockdown begins to be phased out.

Founder and CIO of the $6bn AUM firm Jacob Mitchell (pictured) said he remains cautious of "expensive defensive" parts of the market, which have performed strongly so far in this crisis as they will "ultimately prove to have more economic sensitivity than their prices suggest".

Mitchell explained the firm has been buying "great business trading on attractive multiples", particularly in the pharmaceuticals sector, which have "performed well on a relative basis through this period", while "providing a greater margin of safety".

He added: "This also provides lower earnings volatility in cyclically exposed businesses and provides options to unlock shareholder value."

Mitchell pointed to Merck & Co, which represents part of the Antipodes Global Long fund's 13.1% allocation to healthcare stocks, as an example of an oncology business which is "very defensive and a non-discretionary part of medicine".

He added: "Its vaccines business is also defensive and stable through economic cycles. Likewise, its animal health business. Looking to China as the pandemic approaches a recovery phase, defensive investment opportunities are emerging within consumer incumbents."

The CIO also noted that Chinese restaurant brand Yum China "offers a compelling opportunity" at present despite the impact of the country's lockdown measures. The stock sits within the Global Long fund's 6.9% portfolio allocation to "consumer defensive stocks".

Mitchell said: "Eating at chain restaurants is still in its infancy in China and there is a major opportunity to take market share. With a sustainable growth rate approaching 10%, we believe the company is cheap on a normalised P/E of about 20x."

The firm is backing China more broadly to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic compared to global peers, including the US, owing to the fact that is has had to "do less fiscal stimulus to achieve stability [so] will emerge from this pandemic in better shape".

Mitchell explained: "It is really quite stark that China has only announced the equivalent of 2% of GDP in stimulus, versus the 10% or more that has been announced in the US and parts of Europe.

"That gives China a lot of flexibility to deal with COVID-19 on a longer-term basis, while in the US, the debt to GDP ratio (on the current trajectory) will potentially approach a level higher than what that economy experienced during the Second World War. This is the challenging global economic backdrop in which we are currently investing."

The $175m Global Long fund is down 22.5% year-to-date amid the unprecedented market volatility, exceeding the 21.4% decline in its MSCI All Country World Net index.