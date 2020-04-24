BlackRock launches ESG total return bond fund

The new ESG FIGO launches with an AMC of 0.5%

BlackRock has launched an ESG equivalent of its BGF Fixed Income Global Opportunities fund (BGF FIGO), which will be its first global unconstrained ESG total return bond fund.

The BGF ESG Fixed Income Global Opportunities fund (ESG FIGO) will be managed by the same team as its non-ESG counterpart and aims to deliver "diversified risk-adjusted returns across a market cycle, while balancing against specific ESG tilts and outcomes", and will utilise a euro base currency to "mitigate hedging costs".

ESG FIGO will be available to retail investors with an annual management charge of 0.5%, the same as BGF FIGO, and will utilise a variety of sustainability screens including an exclusionary policy of certain industries.

It will have a bias towards names with higher ESG ratings and structural allocations to bonds that "make sustainable impact".

Allocations will also be selected with "additional sustainability criteria" and the firm will engage with issuers which are transitioning towards a lower carbon economy.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, said: "The success of BGF FIGO has laid the groundwork for the BGF ESG Fixed Income Global Opportunities fund.

"ESG FIGO aims to carefully balance ESG considerations while at the same time seeking to deliver attractive and diversified risk-adjusted returns across a market cycle.

"The launch of our first unconstrained ESG total return bond fund available to clients is a significant milestone in our efforts to offer investors as much choice as possible in how they meet their sustainable investing goals."