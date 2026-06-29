Friday Briefing: Another PM bites the dust

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

If the current, record-breaking heatwave the UK is grappling with was not enough (says I, who is writing this Friday Briefing with a fan at full speed attached to my hip), this week we’ve also had to come to terms with the fact that Keir Starmer’s time in Number 10 has come to an end.

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Cristian Angeloni
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