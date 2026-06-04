Brickwood's Andrew Mortimer: 'Perfect' chipmaker valuations need interrogating

Priced for perfection

clock • 3 min read

Since the beginning of April, equity markets have been gripped by a ferocious rally.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Brickwood's Andrew Mortimer: 'Perfect' chipmaker valuations need interrogating
Equities

Brickwood's Andrew Mortimer: 'Perfect' chipmaker valuations need interrogating

Priced for perfection

Andrew Mortimer
clock 04 June 2026 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: Analysts identify pockets of potential in cooling defence sector
Equities

Deep Dive: Analysts identify pockets of potential in cooling defence sector

Valuations stretched

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 29 May 2026 • 3 min read
Federated Hermes' Jonathan Pines: Korea still ripe for the picking if you know where to look
Equities

Federated Hermes' Jonathan Pines: Korea still ripe for the picking if you know where to look

KOSPI up 200% in 12 months

Jonathan Pines
clock 28 May 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot