T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Markets risk being caught offside as geopolitics changes the game

Focus on formation

clock • 4 min read

Amid the run-up to this summer’s World Cup, markets are facing a global contest of their own - one shaped by geopolitical scrambles, big-money investments and a game that is increasingly unpredictable.

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