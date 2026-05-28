Federated Hermes' Jonathan Pines: Korea still ripe for the picking if you know where to look

KOSPI up 200% in 12 months

clock • 4 min read

The late Charlie Munger expressed the view one should only invest in companies when management is ‘on side’. For decades, Korean directors of public companies - over 90% of which are controlled by families - have showed consistently that they are not.

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