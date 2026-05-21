Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: How we are diversifying in an era of geopolitical odds

'Defensive necessity'

clock • 3 min read

As we navigate the spring of 2026, the traditional macro playbook is being rewritten by a state of permanent volatility.

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