Earth Security's Alejandro Litovsky: Markets starting to price a 'resilience premium'

Rewarding sustainable investments

clock • 4 min read

Investors have been aware for a while that, whatever their politics, climate risk is already entering capital markets through multiple repricing channels and impacting their portfolios.

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