Phoenix Asset Management Partners' Gary Channon: Value investing through the fog of war

Housebuilders look undervalued

clock • 4 min read

Wars are ugly human failures, full of individual tragedies and ruined lives, so it can sound tastelessly insensitive to observe that they are also, historically, great moments of opportunity for the prepared value investor. The reasons are mainly psychological.

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