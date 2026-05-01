CFA Institute's Peter Watkins: Industry must prevent a lost generation of leaders to AI

Entry-level roles under threat

clock • 3 min read

Headlines suggest entry-level roles are being automated away, leaving young people locked out of traditional career paths.

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