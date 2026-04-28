FE fundinfo's Helen Slater: Compliance a competitive advantage in new world of regulation

'Less forgiving' regulatory environment

clock • 3 min read

Firms are contending with a dense convergence of reforms across the UK and EU.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Regulation

Friday Briefing: Okay, I'll start investing
Regulation

Friday Briefing: Okay, I'll start investing

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 27 April 2026 • 4 min read
FCA cracks down on finfluencers with 120 takedown requests
Regulation

FCA cracks down on finfluencers with 120 takedown requests

'Week of action'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 April 2026 • 1 min read
Sapia Partners avoids FCA penalty with £19.6m WealthTek payment
Regulation

Sapia Partners avoids FCA penalty with £19.6m WealthTek payment

Exposed clients to ‘unacceptable risk’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 23 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot