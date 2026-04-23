Jupiter's Jason Pidcock: Why I am still avoiding China

'Not a political statement'

clock • 3 min read

Asia is often treated as a single growth trade. It is not. The region encompasses very different political systems, regulatory regimes and governance standards.

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