Cusana Capital's Robert Marshall-Lee: India's growth opportunities Europe can only dream of

'Buy the dip'

clock • 4 min read

About 30 million people in India’s 1.4 billion population currently earn more than $20,000 a year. It is a group that is growing by roughly 15% every year.

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