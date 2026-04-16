A volatile geopolitical environment and valuation risks pose a challenge to equity market investors today. Against an uncertain backdrop, global equity income portfolio manager Tristan Purcell highlights the benefits of anchoring on sustainable dividends, resilient earnings and valuation discipline to navigate what comes next.

Tristan Purcell - Fidelity International 13 April 2026 • 9 min read 13 April 2026 • 9 min read