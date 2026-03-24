JB Beckett: What Harley Davidson's words reveal more than its numbers

Deception detection

clock • 4 min read

There is a moment in the film Easy Rider where Captain America and Billy glide through Monument Valley, two chrome plated truths slicing across the desert. It is visual poetry. But it is also a lie.

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