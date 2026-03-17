PGIM's Greg Peters: Diverging currents in a sea of sameness

'Outcomes as vast as we have ever seen'

clock • 3 min read

One lesson investors have learned over the years is that despite geopolitical tensions, fiscal deficits and monetary policy concerns, it is difficult to shake the US economy from its foundations.

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