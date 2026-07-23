Aegon AM's Alexander Pelteshki: Government bond yields bigger threat to credit spreads than M&A

'Single biggest swing factor'

clock • 4 min read

Investment grade credit spreads have spent much of the past two years grinding tighter and investors are right to ask what could end the run.

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