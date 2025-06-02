Friday Briefing: The first of (m)any?

On the news front, it has been full of regulatory updates to never-ending twists and turns in the US tariff saga, there has been plenty to go around. But one development I want to highlight is that Investment Week uncovered the Financial Conduct Authority has opened its very first, and only, investigation related to Consumer Duty breaches. The regulator has not been shy in emphasising that the Duty has become its pillar regulation, and that any future regulatory action will be underpinned by its principles. As we move from a prescriptive to an outcomes-based approach, whatever will...